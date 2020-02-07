Williston State College suffered their seventh consecutive defeat at the hands of Minot State on Feb. 7, losing the first game of a two-game series with the Beavers 11-0 at the Pete Conlin Arena.
In their previous meeting earlier this season on Nov. 22, the Beavers blew out the Tetons 11-1 in Minot. This time around, the first period saw Minot State, who came into the game with a season mark of 20-1-2, control the tempo and pace throughout. MSU totaled 18 shots on goal compared to just five for Williston State in the period. However, Tetons’ first-year goalie Brady Klassen stopped all 18 shots he faced in a scoreless first.
Minot St. drew first blood with 10:12 remaining in the second as forward Davis Sheldon scored on a goal that was assisted by Riley Vautour and Blake Fournier. Minutes later, the Beavers added their second goal of the contest to go up on the Tetons 2-0.
From that point, Minot started pouring it on as they enjoyed a 8-0 lead after two periods. Towards the end of the second, Tetons head coach John Bowkus was ejected from the game for arguing a call following a Minot State goal. Despite the difficult evening, coach Bowkus said afterwards he is pleased with his team’s effort level.
“We are battling injuries, and some players are ineligible right now,” Bowkus told the Williston Herald. “We are without two defensemen, one of whom is out for the season, but I’m really proud of how hard everyone else is competing out there. We played very well in the first period, and that is something to build on.”
The Tetons will play the second game of their two-game series with the Beavers in Minot on Saturday, Feb. 8.