The Williston State College mens and womens basketball teams each won a game on Thursday, Jan. 6 over Dakota College at Bottineau.

Williston State’s mens team won its game 86-76, and the womens team won its game 67-61, according to the Teton athletics website.

With the win, the mens team is now 5-12 overall this season, with a 3-5 conference record, and the womens team is now 7-10 overall, with a 4-4 conference record.

More conference action is on the way, as both teams will face Lake Region State College on Sunday, Jan. 9.

The womens game will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday, and the mens game will start at 3 p.m.

