The Williston State College basketball program gave lessons to the youth in successful team camps held at the college during the offseason.
On June 8 the Men's and Women's programs teamed up to hold the first annual 'Little Tetons' basketball camp.
Head Coach of the Men's basketball team Alex Harman and Powers Lake recruit Tyson Enget were joined by Women's basketball coach Bill Triplett and Assistant Coach Laramie Schwenke. Current Lady Tetons Canzas Hisbadhorse and Elizabeth Fields also were in attendance for the camp. 53 campers showed up to the camp eager to learn.
The camp focused on teaching the youth the fundamentals of the game through short drills that were broken up into short ten minute stations to keep the players focused and engaged.
The fourth graders had friendly competitions that mainly focused around shooting drills.
On the second day of camp, depending of the age range, the players would play in three on three, four on four, or five on five scrimmages.
"It is a really good thing for us to be able to do more things for the community. In the summer there are always so many different things going on. I think that it is really good for us to be able to run camps like this, so that we can get kids around our campus and around our kids." Harman said.
On June 10 and 11 the Women's basketball program held a successful team camp. 24 schools from Eastern Montana and North Dakota attended the successful camp.
The camp offered scrimmages and drills throughout the two day camp. It was also a great way for the coaches and players to connect with the community. Triplett who has connections to Eastern Montana was able to continue to mentor the youth in the area.
The Men's program offered their own team camp this summer after a couple year hiatus. Seven teams attended the camp and followed a similar structure to the 'Little Tetons' in which the players would run drills the first day and scrimmage on the second.
Optimistic about the turnout following the hiatus, Harman is looking forward to building a rapport with teams building a successful camp similar to the Women's program.
“For us to get seven the first time with so many team camps and so many things going on this summer I was happy with the number. I am excited to see what we can do with that in the future." Harman said.
In the future Harman is hoping to be able to hold a camp in the fall so players can be on campus during the Men's and Women's season.
"We are excited to be able to do more stuff like this in the fall. When all of our; both men and women's programs are here and we can continue to do more and more things like this for the community and for the kids," Harman said. "It’s really good for them to be around campus and to be around our men's and women’s players so that at some point in time they can think back and hopefully say I want to be one of those guys or one of those girls."
