Williston State College basketball honored its sophomores on both teams' final home game of the season against Dakota College at Bottineau on Sunday.
The Lady Tetons honored four sophomores before the game: Emily Kurkowski, Hayley Macdonald, Sydney Labatte and Irene de la Fuente.
Upon opening tip, both sides started off slow start with the Ladyjacks scoring the only two points for the first seven minutes of the game. The Lady Tetons soon found their groove after, going on a 10-3 run in the final three minutes of the quarter and giving the Lady Tetons the 10-5 advantage after the first quarter.
In the second quarter the Lady Tetons pulled away from the Ladyjacks shooting over 50% and outscoring the Ladyjacks 29-11. The Lady Tetons would cruise to decisive victory, winning the game 76-42.
Canzas Hisbadhorse was the teams leading scorer, finishing the game with 16 total points. Elizebeth Fields had a great overall game for the team, finishing with 11 points on 80% shooting and eight total steals.
The win finishes the Lady Tetons successful season at 14-7 in the conference and a 18-10 overall. The win also secures the team second place in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference and earned the team with a bye week in the playoffs.
The Lady Tetons will have to wait until Wednesday for the opening round of the playoffs to conclude before knowing who they will play in the Final Four on Saturday and Sunday in Wahpeton.
The men's team followed and celebrated three sophomores: Apollo Beck, Shaheed Muhammad and Abiodun Adedo.
Muhammad and Adedo had good showings in their final home bout, each scoring 15 points.
However a slow start for the Tetons and a hot start for the Lumberjacks kept the team out of the game early on. In the second half, the Tetons saw shots starting to fall and closing the game on a high note.
Unfortunately The Tetons would fall to the Lumberjacks 100-53.
The Tetons will have a short rest before playing Miles Community College on Wednesday to start the postseason.