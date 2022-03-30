In some final preparation for conference play on April 2, the Williston State College baseball team played two games on Sunday, March 27 against the Montana State University club team.
The Tetons rolled to the victories with ease, winning the doubleheader games by scores of 17-2 and 20-3.
With the wins, Williston State now has an 18-4 overall record to begin the season, with conference play beginning this Saturday at home against Lake Region State College.
Regarding the doubleheader on Sunday, though, it was complete domination from the Tetons.
All statistics referenced are from the Williston State athletics website.
Up-and-down the lineup in the two games, Williston State players recorded multiple hits and multiple runs batted in.
Leading the way in the 17-2 win for the Tetons were Ben Hul and Garrett Flaagan. Both players drove in three runs at the plate, accounting for over a third of the team’s total.
Four different Williston State players recorded two hits in the game, leading the team in that respect: Oscar Hargreaves, Kevin Paz, Chris Shopbell and Flaagan.
Also recording hits in the game were Brady Miles, Jordan Kelly, Clayton McAllister and Hul, and they each had one hit.
With the great batting, it only took five innings for the game to be decided.
Tyler Smith got the start and went two innings, striking out five batters and not allowing any hits. In relief, Hunter Houck pitched one inning and gave up two runs (one earned) and struck out three batters.
Closing out the game was Dan Conway, who pitched the final two innings and allowed just one hit.
The second game of the doubleheader, the 20-3 Teton victory, only required five innings as well.
Once again, the Williston State batters did a lot of damage to Montana State.
Paz led the Tetons with a whopping five RBIs, and just behind him was Kelly, who had four RBIs. Kelly and Paz each hit a home run in the game.
Hul, Shopbell, Tanner Boyle and Logan Warkentin each recorded two RBIs in the win, and Flaagan recorded one RBI.
Boyle and Hul led the team with three hits apiece, and Kelly, Warkentin and Paz each had two hits. Shopbell and Flaagan each added one hit.
On the mound, Zach Carson got the start and gave up three earned runs in the first inning.
In relief, Brody Forno pitched two innings and struck out four batters, and Jaxon Meyer struck out three batters in one inning of relief.
Kobe Fredland closed out the game in the fifth inning, striking out all three batters he faced.