The Williston State College baseball team continued its stay in Tuscon, Arizona with some mixed results on Wednesday, March 16.
Starting on Sunday, March 13, the Tetons have been playing against multiple opponents in Tuscon, and as part of the Tuscon Invitational, the Tetons split a pair of games on Wednesday.
Williston State was able to pick up a 9-6 win over Dickinson State University, but the Tetons then fell 12-1 to Arizona Western College.
The Tetons have two more games in Arizona before the invitational ends, as on Friday, March 18, they took on Arizona Western again and Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
In Williston State’s win over Dickinson State on Wednesday, the bats came alive just enough to propel the Tetons to the victory.
All statistics referenced are from the Williston State College athletics website.
A pair of Williston State batters had big days at the plate, giving the Tetons an important boost. Those two players were Jordan Kelly and Garrett Flaagan, and they each recorded three runs batted in to lead the Tetons.
Flaagan also led the team with three hits, and Kelly tied for second on the team with two hits. Also driving in runs in the win were Oscar Hargreaves and Brady Miles, who each had one RBI.
Recording two hits in the game, along with Kelly, were Hargreaves, Miles and Chris Shopbell. Recording one hit each in the game were Clayton McAllister and Logan Warkentin. Hargreaves and Shopbell each walked twice as well, getting on base in a multitude of ways.
Brody Forno got the start for Williston State, and although he gave up all six runs, only three of them were actually earned runs. Otherwise, he struck out five batters and only walked one batter in four and two-thirds innings.
In relief, Derek Palmiere and Jake Engen each pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing just one hit combined, and Rylan Penner pitched one inning, striking out all three batters he faced.
During Williston State’s loss on Wednesday, the Tetons’ bats didn’t get going the same way, but Arizona Western’s bats did.
Brady Miles accounted for the Tetons’ lone run, as he hit a home run in the first inning.
Once the Tetons’ trip to Arizona ends, they will have a nice break before conference play begins.
After the games on Friday in Arizona, the Tetons don’t play again until April 2, according to the WSC athletics website.
On April 2, a four-game home-and-away series against Lake Region State College will begin for Williston State. Those will be the first conference games of the season for the Tetons.
After Wednesday’s games, the Tetons sit at 15-3 overall so far this season.