Tetons baseball

Garrett Flaagan, No. 18 for the Tetons, begins to swing at the ball during a March 21, 2021 game against Miles Community College. 

 File Photo

The Williston State College baseball team won four games against Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado over the Feb. 26 weekend.

The weekend marks a five-game win streak for the Tetons.

Not only did the Tetons win each game, but they also won with double digits.

They won 13-10 and 13-4 on Feb. 26, then won 12-8 and 10-0 on Feb. 27.

The best game of the weekend was Sunday’s shutout, which was also Williston State’s first sweep of the season.

During that game Ben Hul and Garrett Flaagan led the team with three hits each.

And once Williston State took a very early lead, the game was as good as over.

The Tetons head to Mount Marty on Friday with a 5-1 record to open the season.

