The Williston State College baseball team swept a four-game, home-and-away series with Lake Region State College over the weekend to begin conference play.
It was a very impressive weekend for the Tetons, as aside from one close game, they were able to defeat Lake Region handily in three of the four wins.
On Saturday, April 2, the Tetons defeated Lake Region 9-7 and 13-8 at home, and on Sunday, April 3, Williston State won its games by scores of 14-2 and 13-3.
Despite Lake Region scoring fairly well overall in the series, the Teton bats were the stars of the weekend.
In total, Williston State put up 49 runs in the four games, an average of 12.25 per game. On top of that, they scored 10 or more runs in three of those games.
All statistics referenced are from the Williston State College athletics website.
The most impressive win came in the 14-2 blowout, as after a somewhat slow start, the Teton bats exploded and buried Lake Region late in the game.
The “slow” start for the Tetons was two runs in each of the first and third innings, but after the third inning, the Tetons scored 10 runs in the fourth and fifth innings combined.
Leading the way for Williston was Jordan Kelly, who drove in a whopping five runs in the win.
Also producing a lot of runs at the plate were Brady Miles, Josh Tibbs and Clayton McAllister. Miles and Tibbs each had three RBIs, and McAllister had two. Kelly and Miles also led the team with four hits each.
Miles, Kelly, Tibbs and McAllister all provided some fireworks for Williston State, as they each hit a home run.
In the 13-3 win on Sunday, Kelly played a big part once again, leading the team with four RBIs.
In the 13-8 win on Saturday, five different players recorded two RBIs to lead the Tetons, and in the 9-7 win, Tibbs and Logan Warkentin each had two RBIs to lead the team.
Williston State is now 22-4 overall on the season, and the Tetons are a perfect 4-0 to begin conference play.
The next games for the Tetons are on Saturday, April 9 at Miles Community College.