The Williston State College baseball team wrapped up the Tucson Invitational over the weekend by splitting a pair of games on Sunday, March 20.
Williston State lost its first game Sunday to Arizona Western College by a score of 16-4, but the Tetons bounced back and won their second game, against Anoka-Ramsey Community College, by a score of 7-5.
According to the Tetons’ website, the team won eight of their eleven games in Tucson.
The Tetons picked up wins over Western Tech, Central Lakes College, Northland, California Miramar, Riverland, NDSCS, Dickinson State and Anoka Ramsey.
They dropped two games to NJCAA Division 1 No. 8 seed Western Arizona and one to NJCAA Division 2 No. 2 seed Madison College.
After the past week in Arizona, Williston State sits at a 16-4 overall record to begin the season, with conference play starting up on April 2.
Williston State’s bats were alive and well during the seven-game stretch, and that was no exception in the team’s final two games.
In the Tetons’ win over Anoka-Ramsey, an important fifth inning was the key difference for the Tetons to get the win.
All statistics referenced are from the Williston State College website.
After the second inning of the game, the teams were tied at four runs each. After two scoreless innings, Williston State scored three runs in the fifth inning to take a 7-4 lead.
Those three runs were enough for Williston State, and they gave the Tetons some comfort, especially considering Anoka-Ramsey scored one more run in the seventh inning.
Clayton McAllister and Logan Warkentin led Williston State with three hits each. Chris Shopbell recorded two hits, and Oscar Hargreaves, Brady Miles, Josh Tibbs and Garrett Flaagan each recorded one hit. Warkentin also hit a home run in the win.
Individual players’ runs batted in were not recorded on the website.
In the first game on Sunday, Williston State was able to get its bats going a bit, but Arizona Western dominated through the first three innings of the game.
Arizona Western scored six runs in each of the first two innings, and they scored four runs in the third inning, burying the Tetons.
Tibbs recorded two RBIs in the game, and Miles and Hargreaves each recorded one RBI.
Miles and Kevin Pazz each recorded two hits to lead the Tetons. Hargreaves, Tibbs, Flaagan and Ben Hul each recorded one hit.
The Tetons have a long break until their next games, which will be on April 2. Conference play starts that day, as Williston State hosts Lake Region State College.