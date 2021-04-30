The Williston State College baseball team split a pair of games with Bismarck State College on Thursday, April 29, leaving just four games left in the Tetons’ season.
Bismarck State won the first game of the doubleheader with a big shutout, winning 10-0 in five innings. In the second game, Williston State came back and was able to score 10 runs of its own in a 10-7 victory.
Williston State’s bats came up big in the second game, needing to due to Bismarck State’s seven runs that put pressure on the Tetons.
A multitude of the Teton batters were able to contribute to the cause, as seven of the nine Williston State batters had at least one run batted in.
Leading the way for Williston State were Brady Miles, Chris Shopbell and Derek Desario, who each had two RBIs in the game. Along with them, Tanner Boyle, Jordan Kelly, Chance Johnson and Garrett Flaagan each had one RBI.
Miles and Flaagan led the team with two runs each, and Flaagan, Boyle and Kelly led the team with two hits each.
Bismarck State actually had more hits than Williston State, 12 to 10, but Williston State was able to capitalize more off its hits.
The most important inning for Williston State was the sixth inning, where the Tetons took back the lead and ultimately won the game.
Williston State gained a brief lead in the top of the first by scoring two runs, but Bismarck State answered right away in the bottom half with two runs of its own.
The Mystics also scored three more runs in the bottom of the third, taking a 5-2 lead.
It took a bit for the Tetons to finally answer, but they did in a big way, scoring eight total runs in the final two innings.
In the sixth was when Williston State got all the runs it needed, though, scoring six runs to take an 8-5 lead. Bismarck State scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth, but Williston State negated that progress with two runs of its own in the seventh.
Williston State also won both games against Dakota College at Bottineau on Wednesday, April 27.
The Tetons won the first game against the Lumberjacks 19-6, then the second game 15-13.
Only one series remains in the season for the Tetons, and it comes right at the start of May.
On Saturday, May 1, Williston State will host a doubleheader against Dawson Community College, and on Sunday, May 2, the Tetons will travel to Glendive for a doubleheader that will be the end of the regular season.
To this point, before the series against Dawson CC, Williston State has a 17-24 overall record. In the series history between these teams this season, Dawson CC has a 3-2 advantage, but more than half of those five games were close.