Garrett Flaagan, No. 18 for the Tetons, is about to catch the ball during a March 21, 2021 game against Miles Community College. 

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

Williston State College baseball is back in action.

The season opened early this year when the Tetons traveled to Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa for a two-game set on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15.

The Tetons split the set with the Briar Cliff JV team.

The Tetons lost the first game 6-3 but bounced back and won 10-9 in the second game.

According to the WSC Tetons website, there were several stand-out players who made things happen in both games.

For example, in the first game Josh Tibbs led in batting, racking up two hits and one RBI.

Additionally, Oscar Hargreaves and Jordan Kelly each had one run.

Hargreaves also stole a base, as did Chris Shopbell.

The Tetons hit the ground running pretty early on in game one.

They scored two runs in the first on just three hits.

They scored one more time in the fourth inning, but Briar Cliff got the better of them.

In the second game, the Tetons also scored in the first on a misplayed ball.

Unfortunately, that was the only action the Tetons saw in the first four innings.

Briar Cliff took the lead early in the second game and ended the first inning with a 3-1 lead.

Both teams remained scoreless for the next three innings.

Williston State snapped the dry spell in the fifth when Brady Miles scored off a single from Logan Warkentin.

Briar Cliff scored an inning later, but when the Tetons scored five runs in the seventh, the tide started to turn.

Three more runs in the eighth inning was all Williston State needed to seal the deal.

Warkentin, Ben Hul, Miles, Kevin Paz and Chris Shopbell led in batting for the Tetons.

Warkentin and Hul each had three RBIs and two doubles.

Shopbell also had a double and an RBI, and Miles and Paz each had one RBI.

The next Williston State baseball games are slated for Feb. 26 and Feb. 27.

It will be a four-game series against Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado.

