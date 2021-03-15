The Williston State College baseball team originally had an open weekend from Friday, March 12 to Sunday, March 14, with no games scheduled.
Things changed pretty quickly, and the Tetons ended up with a four-game road trip, which the Tetons left with a 2-2 weekend record.
After the split weekend games, Williston State now has a 5-10 overall record.
Both losses came against Dawson Community College on Friday, as the Tetons lost 10-1 and 8-7. On Saturday, Williston State bounced back with a 16-2 trouncing of their own over Concordia College, and on Sunday, Williston State defeated Dickinson State University 7-6.
The weekend of games stayed true with Williston State’s theme so far this season, which has been scoring a lot but also getting scored against a lot.
Looking at the four games overall, the bright side is that the Tetons continued their batting prowess by averaging 7.75 runs per game. The bad side, though, is that opponents still averaged 6.5 runs per game, On top of that, a Williston State opponent scored 10 or more runs in a game for the seventh time this season.
With the team’s great batting, it has a lineup where many different hitters are capable of doing well. Each game, a different player steps up and has a big day.
In the team’s two wins, it was Riley Rankin who stepped up and had a big weekend to give the Tetons a boost.
Against Concordia College, Rankin tied for the team lead in hits, with three. On top of that, though, he led the team with five runs batted in, a huge day to lead the big game the Tetons had.
The following day, against Dickinson State, Rankin was the only Teton player to record more than one RBI, leading the team with three and going 2-for-4 at the plate.
While pitching has left room to improve so far this season, the issue of unearned runs has come back to hurt the Tetons.
Two of Dickinson State’s runs were unearned, and those two runs were the difference between Williston State winning by three runs or winning by just one.
Prior to the game against Dickinson State, in the first game against Dawson Community College, the Tetons gave up four unearned runs.
Coming up for Williston State is a four-game series against Miles Community College on Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 21.
The series is technically the first home series for the Tetons, as they are listed as the home team, but the games are going to be played in Watford City.
Williston State won’t actually be at its own home field for a game until April 10.