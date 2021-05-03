The Williston State College baseball team wrapped up its regular season with a pair of games against Dawson Community College on May 2.
Williston State ended the season with a pair of losses, as Dawson CC won the games by scores of 13-3 and 5-4.
The Tetons were able to get some momentum going in the games, especially the 5-4 loss where they kept the game close, but as has been the case all season, they were not able to hold opponents to a low run total.
Williston State ends the season with a 17-26 record, but the Tetons had an even 11-11 conference record.
Batting was definitely the strong point for Williston State, as the Tetons averaged 6.7 runs per game this season. The team combined for a .304 batting average, a .409 on base percentage and a.489 slugging percentage.
Williston State, as a team, also hit 38 home runs.
The Williston State College softball team also had a pair of games on Sunday, losing both against Dawson CC as well.
The final scores were 11-3 and 10-1 in Dawson CC’s favor, and despite the losses, Williston State will have one final game to end the season on a good note.
On Tuesday, May 4, Williston State will take on Bismarck State College in the final game of the season.
The Lady Tetons are currently on a four-game losing streak and have a 3-19 record overall, which is also their conference record.