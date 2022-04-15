Tetons softball

Several Williston State College softball and baseball games were postponed as a result of the winter storm.

However, things are expected to return to normal this coming week.

All information is pulled from the Williston State College Tetons’ website.

Baseball

Six baseball games were postponed for the Tetons.

On Wednesday, April 13, the Tetons were expected to take on Dakota College at Bottineau on the road for a double header.

They were then supposed to travel to Bismarck State College on April 15 for two games, then host the Mystics on April 16.

As of right now (April 15), there is no word on when these games will be made up if they will be made up.

In the meantime, the Tetons will return to gameplay on Wednesday, April 20 (weather permitting).

They will host Dakota College for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.

Then on Saturday, April 23 they host Dawson Community College for a doubleheader before traveling to Glendive on Sunday, April 24 for two more games against Dawson.

Softball

The Lady Tetons saw similar postponements following the snow storm.

On Wednesday, April 13, the Lady Tetons were expected to take on Dakota College at Bottineau on the road for a double header.

They were then supposed to travel to Bismarck State College on April 15 for two games, then host Bismarck State on April 16.

As of right now (April 15), there is no word on when these games will be made up if they will be made up.

In the meantime, the Lady Tetons will return to gameplay on Wednesday, April 20 (weather permitting).

They will host Dakota College for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.

Then on Saturday, April 23 they host Dawson Community College for a doubleheader before traveling to Glendive on Sunday, April 24 for two more games against Dawson.

Again, this is all based on the weather conditions next week.

More information will be posted on the Tetons’ website.



