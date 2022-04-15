WSC baseball, softball games postponed By The Williston Herald Staff Apr 15, 2022 Apr 15, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lexi Smith pitches for the Williston State College softball team during an April 24, 2021 doubleheader against Bismarck State College. The Lady Tetons won both games. File Photo × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? Address City State AlabamaAlaskaArizonaArkansasCaliforniaColoradoConnecticutDelawareFloridaGeorgiaHawaiiIdahoIllinoisIndianaIowaKansasKentuckyLouisianaMaineMarylandMassachusettsMichiganMinnesotaMississippiMissouriMontanaNebraskaNevadaNew HampshireNew JerseyNew MexicoNew YorkNorth CarolinaNorth DakotaOhioOklahomaOregonPennsylvaniaRhode IslandSouth CarolinaSouth DakotaTennesseeTexasUtahVermontVirginiaWashingtonWashington D.C.West VirginiaWisconsinWyomingPuerto RicoUS Virgin IslandsArmed Forces AmericasArmed Forces PacificArmed Forces EuropeNorthern Mariana IslandsMarshall IslandsAmerican SamoaFederated States of MicronesiaGuamPalauAlberta, CanadaBritish Columbia, CanadaManitoba, CanadaNew Brunswick, CanadaNewfoundland, CanadaNova Scotia, CanadaNorthwest Territories, CanadaNunavut, CanadaOntario, CanadaPrince Edward Island, CanadaQuebec, CanadaSaskatchewan, CanadaYukon Territory, Canada Zip Code Country United States of AmericaUS Virgin IslandsUnited States Minor Outlying IslandsCanadaMexico, United Mexican StatesBahamas, Commonwealth of theCuba, Republic ofDominican RepublicHaiti, Republic ofJamaicaAfghanistanAlbania, People's Socialist Republic ofAlgeria, People's Democratic Republic ofAmerican SamoaAndorra, Principality ofAngola, Republic ofAnguillaAntarctica (the territory South of 60 deg S)Antigua and BarbudaArgentina, Argentine RepublicArmeniaArubaAustralia, Commonwealth ofAustria, Republic ofAzerbaijan, Republic ofBahrain, Kingdom ofBangladesh, People's Republic ofBarbadosBelarusBelgium, Kingdom ofBelizeBenin, People's Republic ofBermudaBhutan, Kingdom ofBolivia, Republic ofBosnia and HerzegovinaBotswana, Republic ofBouvet Island (Bouvetoya)Brazil, Federative Republic ofBritish Indian Ocean Territory (Chagos Archipelago)British Virgin IslandsBrunei DarussalamBulgaria, People's Republic ofBurkina FasoBurundi, Republic ofCambodia, Kingdom ofCameroon, United Republic ofCape Verde, Republic ofCayman IslandsCentral African RepublicChad, Republic ofChile, Republic ofChina, People's Republic ofChristmas IslandCocos (Keeling) IslandsColombia, Republic ofComoros, Union of theCongo, Democratic Republic ofCongo, People's Republic ofCook IslandsCosta Rica, Republic ofCote D'Ivoire, Ivory Coast, Republic of theCyprus, Republic ofCzech RepublicDenmark, Kingdom ofDjibouti, Republic ofDominica, Commonwealth ofEcuador, Republic ofEgypt, Arab Republic ofEl Salvador, Republic ofEquatorial Guinea, Republic ofEritreaEstoniaEthiopiaFaeroe IslandsFalkland Islands (Malvinas)Fiji, Republic of the Fiji IslandsFinland, Republic ofFrance, French RepublicFrench GuianaFrench PolynesiaFrench Southern TerritoriesGabon, Gabonese RepublicGambia, Republic of theGeorgiaGermanyGhana, Republic ofGibraltarGreece, Hellenic RepublicGreenlandGrenadaGuadaloupeGuamGuatemala, Republic ofGuinea, Revolutionary People's Rep'c ofGuinea-Bissau, Republic ofGuyana, Republic ofHeard and McDonald IslandsHoly See (Vatican City State)Honduras, Republic ofHong Kong, Special Administrative Region of ChinaHrvatska (Croatia)Hungary, Hungarian People's RepublicIceland, Republic ofIndia, Republic ofIndonesia, Republic ofIran, Islamic Republic ofIraq, Republic ofIrelandIsrael, State ofItaly, Italian RepublicJapanJordan, Hashemite Kingdom ofKazakhstan, Republic ofKenya, Republic ofKiribati, Republic ofKorea, Democratic People's Republic ofKorea, Republic ofKuwait, State ofKyrgyz RepublicLao People's Democratic RepublicLatviaLebanon, Lebanese RepublicLesotho, Kingdom ofLiberia, Republic ofLibyan Arab JamahiriyaLiechtenstein, Principality ofLithuaniaLuxembourg, Grand Duchy ofMacao, Special Administrative Region of ChinaMacedonia, the former Yugoslav Republic ofMadagascar, Republic ofMalawi, Republic ofMalaysiaMaldives, Republic ofMali, Republic ofMalta, Republic ofMarshall IslandsMartiniqueMauritania, Islamic Republic ofMauritiusMayotteMicronesia, Federated States ofMoldova, Republic ofMonaco, Principality ofMongolia, Mongolian People's RepublicMontserratMorocco, Kingdom ofMozambique, People's Republic ofMyanmarNamibiaNauru, Republic ofNepal, Kingdom ofNetherlands AntillesNetherlands, Kingdom of theNew CaledoniaNew ZealandNicaragua, Republic ofNiger, Republic of theNigeria, Federal Republic ofNiue, Republic ofNorfolk IslandNorthern Mariana IslandsNorway, Kingdom ofOman, Sultanate ofPakistan, Islamic Republic ofPalauPalestinian Territory, OccupiedPanama, Republic ofPapua New GuineaParaguay, Republic ofPeru, Republic ofPhilippines, Republic of thePitcairn IslandPoland, Polish People's RepublicPortugal, Portuguese RepublicPuerto RicoQatar, State ofReunionRomania, Socialist Republic ofRussian FederationRwanda, Rwandese RepublicSamoa, Independent State ofSan Marino, Republic ofSao Tome and Principe, Democratic Republic ofSaudi Arabia, Kingdom ofSenegal, Republic ofSerbia and MontenegroSeychelles, Republic ofSierra Leone, Republic ofSingapore, Republic ofSlovakia (Slovak Republic)SloveniaSolomon IslandsSomalia, Somali RepublicSouth Africa, Republic ofSouth Georgia and the South Sandwich IslandsSpain, Spanish StateSri Lanka, Democratic Socialist Republic ofSt. HelenaSt. Kitts and NevisSt. LuciaSt. Pierre and MiquelonSt. Vincent and the GrenadinesSudan, Democratic Republic of theSuriname, Republic ofSvalbard & Jan Mayen IslandsSwaziland, Kingdom ofSweden, Kingdom ofSwitzerland, Swiss ConfederationSyrian Arab RepublicTaiwan, Province of ChinaTajikistanTanzania, United Republic ofThailand, Kingdom ofTimor-Leste, Democratic Republic ofTogo, Togolese RepublicTokelau (Tokelau Islands)Tonga, Kingdom ofTrinidad and Tobago, Republic ofTunisia, Republic ofTurkey, Republic ofTurkmenistanTurks and Caicos IslandsTuvaluUganda, Republic ofUkraineUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Kingdom of Great Britain & N. IrelandUruguay, Eastern Republic ofUzbekistanVanuatuVenezuela, Bolivarian Republic ofViet Nam, Socialist Republic ofWallis and Futuna IslandsWestern SaharaYemenZambia, Republic ofZimbabwe Phone How would you like to pay? Name Credit Card CVV Zip Code Expiration JanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec 20222023202420252026202720282029203020312032 I Agree to the Subscription Terms of Use. This service will be automatically renewed and your credit card billed once it nears expiration CAPTCHA Secure transaction. Cancel anytime. × You're all set! Thank you. Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in. Rate: Begins: Ends: Transaction ID: A receipt was sent to your email. OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Several Williston State College softball and baseball games were postponed as a result of the winter storm.However, things are expected to return to normal this coming week.All information is pulled from the Williston State College Tetons’ website.BaseballSix baseball games were postponed for the Tetons.On Wednesday, April 13, the Tetons were expected to take on Dakota College at Bottineau on the road for a double header.They were then supposed to travel to Bismarck State College on April 15 for two games, then host the Mystics on April 16.As of right now (April 15), there is no word on when these games will be made up if they will be made up.In the meantime, the Tetons will return to gameplay on Wednesday, April 20 (weather permitting).They will host Dakota College for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.Then on Saturday, April 23 they host Dawson Community College for a doubleheader before traveling to Glendive on Sunday, April 24 for two more games against Dawson.SoftballThe Lady Tetons saw similar postponements following the snow storm.On Wednesday, April 13, the Lady Tetons were expected to take on Dakota College at Bottineau on the road for a double header.They were then supposed to travel to Bismarck State College on April 15 for two games, then host Bismarck State on April 16.As of right now (April 15), there is no word on when these games will be made up if they will be made up.In the meantime, the Lady Tetons will return to gameplay on Wednesday, April 20 (weather permitting).They will host Dakota College for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.Then on Saturday, April 23 they host Dawson Community College for a doubleheader before traveling to Glendive on Sunday, April 24 for two more games against Dawson.Again, this is all based on the weather conditions next week.More information will be posted on the Tetons’ website. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Baseball Game Softball Tetons Internet University Meteorology Sport Dakota College Dawson Community College Williston State College Weather Load comments MOST POPULAR Snowmageddon closings Stay Home: Emergency Management urges safety during "historic" winter storm McKenzie County reports death of 60-year-old man as Snowmageddon 2022 continues Oilfield company repurposes its workers for service during storm Caffeinated keeps workers warm during blizzard Police detain two individuals barricaded in home Snowmageddon 2022 is here Ed Conlin Jr, entrepreneur and lifelong supporter of Williston, dies at 98. Your Question: How will hydrogen get transported from Beulah? Mayor faces challenger, Williams County races uncontested Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back