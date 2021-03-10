The Williston State College baseball team won its latest series this past weekend, defeating Dawson Community College in two out of the three games the teams played.
Both of the Tetons’ wins came on Saturday, March 6, as part of a doubleheader. Williston State won the first game 8-7 with a sacrifice fly in the last inning giving the Tetons the advantage, and they won the second game by a more comfortable 11-5 score.
Williston State lost the third game of the series on Sunday, March 7, by a close 9-8 score, with the deciding factor being a big sixth inning by Dawson CC.
With such high scoring games back-to-back-to-back, the thing showing itself early this season continues to be the batting and how effective the lineup is.
The Tetons scored a total of 27 runs, an average of nine runs per the three games. As a team, the Tetons have a season batting average of .300 so far, and overall, in 11 games, the team is averaging 6.82 runs per game.
Despite the great production at the plate, the Tetons still sit at 3-8 overall due to how many runs they have given up.
On average this season, the Tetons have given up 8.64 runs per game to opponents, which includes six games where Williston State has given up 10 or more runs to opponents.
Logan Warkentin, an outfielder on the team, had a big weekend at the plate and was a big reason why the Tetons got their two wins.
In the 8-7 win, he had four runs batted in, the most of any player in the game, and went 3-for-4 at the plate, with three runs. His most important run came in the top of the seventh inning, as Keaton Westhoff flew out, but Warkentin scored the game-winning run on the sacrifice fly.
Warkentin also had two RBIs in the 11-5 win, being one of four players to finish the game with two RBIs. Brady Miles, Camden Miller and Garrett Flaagan also had two each.
In the third game of the weekend, the 9-8 loss, Warkentin got the start on the mound and didn’t bat, but Ryan Burt stepped up and had a good game for the Tetons. He went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in three runs to lead the Tetons.
Dawson CC was able to avoid the series sweep with the win, all thanks to a five-run sixth inning.
The game-winning run for Dawson CC, in the bottom of the sixth, came when a runner scored on a wild pitch.
By the time the next series starts up for Williston State, the Tetons will have had a nice two-week break to get refreshed and keep working to improve.
The next series for Williston State will be against Miles Community College in Watford City, starting on March 20.