Amid a start to the season that includes seven losses, the Williston State College baseball team was able to also pick up its first win, a 14-10 final over Colorado Northwestern Community College.
Colorado Northwestern won three games out of the four in the series, including both on Friday, Feb. 26 (12-5 and 5-4, which put the Tetons on a six-game losing streak), but the Tetons ended the losing skid with the win on Saturday, Feb. 27. Williston State dropped the second game of the doubleheader Saturday, though, 10-8.
Keeping teams from scoring has been a rough spot for the Tetons so far this season, but the hitting has kept Williston State in some games, as the team has lost half of its eight games by three runs or less.
The hitting was able to finally have a big enough game to put the Tetons ahead in the win Saturday.
Camden Miller had a big day for the Tetons at the plate; the third basemen went 3-for-5 at the plate and had four runs batted in, which was the team-high in the game.
The scoring was shared among the lineup, as six different Teton players had some RBIs in the game.
Brady Miles, Adrian Oles and Hamish Foreman all had two RBIs each, and Keaton Westhoff and Chance Johnson each had one RBI.
Overall, the Tetons batted 16-for-42 from the plate, rounding out a great day at the plate for Williston State. Teton batters struck out nine times in total and drew three walks.
Errors were something that hurt both teams, especially Williston State.
The Tetons committed six errors as a team, which helped Colorado Northwestern get six unearned runs. At the same time, Williston State was able to pick up a pair of unearned runs against the Colorado Northwestern pitchers.
Getting the start on the mound, Zach Carson went 5.1 innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits. He also walked three batters and struck out three batters.
Dylan Tebou came in relief on the mound, giving up five runs (none earned) on four hits. Tebou walked one batter and struck out two others.
The Tetons have a nice chunk of time to clean some things up and get ready for their next games.
Williston State will face Adams State University on March 9 and March 10 (doubleheaders both days). According to the Williston State athletics page, no times are set for the four games in the series.