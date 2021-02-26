Baseball is finally here for Williston State College, but the team didn’t have a warm start to its season.
The Tetons lost four straight games to open the season, and the four games were split into doubleheaders on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23.
Williston State dropped all four games to Trinidad State Junior College, losing 10-6 and 4-1 on Feb. 22 and losing 12-2 and 10-7 on Feb. 23.
It’s the start of the season, so things can be fixed and worked out, but the obvious thing that jumps out right away is how much Trinidad State scored.
Over the four games, Trinidad State tallied 36 runs, while Williston State tallied 16 runs.
Sure, the Teton offense was a little slow in the 4-1 and 12-2 losses, but the pitching wasn’t able to keep the game close.
Brady Miles was one of the leading hitters for Williston State, overall batting well in the series.
In Williston State’s best game, the 10-7 loss, he went 1-for-2 (with two walks) at the plate and drove in two RBIs.
Overall in the series, he batted 5-for-9 at the plate and drove in a total of three runs.
Williston State has just started the season, so the wins will start coming once the team gets going fully.