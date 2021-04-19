The Williston State College baseball team couldn’t keep its momentum going any longer and hit a skid that stopped its good run of wins.
Miles Community College swept a four-game series against the Tetons on Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18, putting Williston State on a four-game losing streak and killing the 6-2 run the Tetons previously had been on.
The Pioneers showed off their hitting abilities in the series, scoring 14 or more runs in three of the games. Miles CC won the first two games 14-1 and 14-4, and in the third game of the series, the Pioneers won 6-3 as the Tetons kept the game close. On Sunday, though, Miles CC closed out the series with an 18-1 victory.
In the 6-3 loss, Williston State had a few batters step up and produce the scoring that kept them in the game.
First baseman Jordan Kelly was one of those players; he went 2-for-3 from the plate and drove one run in.
Derek Desario also had one RBI along with Kelly, and Desario went 1-for-2 at the plate. Desario, Brady Miles and Riley Rankin all recorded a run.
In total, the Tetons only had six hits in the contest. Along with Kelly and Desario, Miles, Chris Shopbell and Tanner Boyle also had hits.
Williston State also drew five walks as a team. Miles, Kelly, Rankin and Desario all recorded a walk at the plate (Rankin drew two walks). As a team, though, the Tetons struck out 11 times, so their efforts were hindered in that regard.
The Tetons pitchers that took the mound in the loss all did well. Out of the three pitchers, none of them gave up an earned run, which points to fielding as part of the cause for Miles CC’s scoring.
Zach Carson got the start for Williston State, pitching five innings and allowing four runs on five hits. He also walked two batters but struck out six.
Jaxon Meyer pitched two-thirds of an inning, giving up one run on one hit. He walked two batters and struck out one.
Tysen Appel finished the game for Williston State. He pitched one and a third innings, giving up one run and walking two batters.
Now on a four-game losing streak, the Tetons look ahead for their chance to bounce back.
On the Tetons website, two games are scheduled for Wednesday, April 21 against Dakota College at Bottineau with times to be determined.
If those games aren’t played, the Tetons will then have a four-game series against Bismarck State College starting Saturday, April 24 and finishing on Sunday, April 25. The doubleheader on Saturday will be at home.