Jayden Olson, the Williston State College athletic director, said he and his department are excited about Jared Ward being the new head coach for the college softball team.
Olson said in a July 22 email that Ward was approved as the new coach late Wednesday night (July 21).
However, word of Ward being the new coach came on Tuesday, July 20 during a Williston Parks and Recreation District Board of Commissioner's meeting.
Darin Krueger, the executive director for the Williston Parks and Recreation District, made the announcement during his report.
He identified two employees who will be leaving the park district, and one employee who is staying part-time.
Stacy Mock, the customer service supervisor, and Heather Ralph, the child sitting manager, will be leaving the district.
However, Ward, who is the fitness coordinator, will remain part time, Krueger said.
"We are excited to have Jared lead our Teton softball team," Olson said. "He has a great energy and passion for developing student-athletes to the best of their abilities."
Olson said Ward has been involved with Teton athletics in some capacity since 2017.
Because of this, Olson said Ward understands the campus community, the greater Williston area and the expectations the athletic department has.
"We look forward to Jared building a great culture within our softball program," Olson said.