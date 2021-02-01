Williston State College will allow limited attendance at games as of Monday, Feb. 1.
The decision to lift the attendance restrictions was announced on Jan. 30 in a press release from WSC President John Miller.
As of right now, the college will begin the attendance transition by allowing a maximum of 300 people into WSC athletic contests, including players, game officials, students, parents, faculty/staff, season ticket holders and general spectators from WSC.
There will be approximately 70 tickets available each game/match for local boosters and fans that will be available at the door on a first come first serve basis.
Fans and parents from visiting teams will not be admitted.
WSC students and faculty/staff will be required to sign up via an email to receive tickets and attend.
All fans and game officials attending WSC athletic events will be required to wear a mask at all times and to wear them properly (over the nose and covering the chin).
Additionally, during this transitional period, concessions will not be offered at WSC athletic events.
“Because the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to make for very fluid situations, we will regularly review data and recommendations from the North Dakota DoH, the CDC, and the Upper Missouri District Health Unit regarding the ‘ebbs and flows’ of the COVID-19 Virus,” Miller wrote in the press release. “As we plan for a return to normalcy, WSC will evaluate the situation on a weekly basis, using data and contagion trends in decision making and working with coaches and players, conference officials, and the administration of all MonDak conference schools.”
WSC is currently operating at a Level 3 moderate risk category through February 15.
Therefore, the school continues to require a mandatory mask environment, which means masks are required in all common areas, classrooms and games and are to properly worn.
“At Williston State College our main concern is keeping student-athletes, coaches, officials, game personnel, and visitors safe,” Miller wrote. “For the spring sports seasons to move forward with spectators, we will need the cooperation of all fans, parents, boosters and students.”