It’s been a great start to the season for the Tetons.
The baseball team recently continued its winning streak by picking up three additional victories over Midland University on March 4 and March 5.
Saturday’s win marked the eighth straight win for Williston State.
Here’s a recap of how the three-game series against Midland University went down.
March 4 games
Fifteen innings.
That’s how long game one went on Friday between the Tetons and the Warriors.
In fact, the game didn’t start in Williston’s favor.
The Warriors started things off in the first with one run. They scored twice in the third inning and once more in the sixth leaving the Tetons in the dust.
But when the seventh inning hit, Williston State showed that they were just warming up.
According to the stats on the Tetons website, Ben Hul came up with the bases loaded and hit a pinch hit double.
That’s right about when the Tetons tied the game.
It stayed that way for a few more innings, until the Tetons broke the tie in the 11th.
Unfortunately, the Warriors tied the game at 5-5 with a run of their own.
For three more nail biting innings both teams went back-and-forth on the verge of ending the game in their own respective favor.
However, the Tetons got the last word with two runs in the 15th inning, closing the game with a 7-5 win.
Williston State shutout Midland 6-0 in the second game on Friday.
The game was a “combined no-hit effort from Rylan Penner and Dan Conway,” according to the Tetons website. “Penner gave the Tetons six strong innings with eleven strikeouts.”
The Tetons scored in every inning except the second and seventh innings.
They scored once in the first, once in the third and fourth, twice in the fifth and once in the sixth.
March 5 game
Saturday’s game was one of the best so far this season.
The game lasted five innings and the Tetons won 17-5.
The best inning of the game was arguably the fourth inning when Logan Warkentin hit a grand slam.
After that, everything else fell where it was supposed to, and in the end the Tetons picked up 12 total runs in the fourth inning, quickly securing a 16-5 lead.
They went on to score once more in the fifth and final inning and ended the game with a whopping 12-point lead.
Williston State returns to the field on Wednesday, March 9 when they travel to Tucson, Arizona for a slew of games the first against Western Technical College.
According to the Tetons’ website, the team will be in Arizona until March 18.
They return to Williston for their first home game of the season and their first conference game of the season on April 2.
They will host Lake Region State College for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.