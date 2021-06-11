Tanner Davis has committed to play hockey at Utah State for the university’s men’s hockey club.
The announcement was made on the Williston State College hockey team’s Twitter page on June 10.
Davis played two seasons for the Tetons as a forward.
In that time he garnered 18 goals and 25 assists for a total of 43 points, according to the Twitter post.
Davis is from Monroeville, Pennsylvania and while at Utah State he will play in the Mountain West Collegiate Hockey League, which falls under ACHA 2.