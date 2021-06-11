Tanner Davis_WSC Hockey

Tanner Davis, No. 9 on the Williston State College hockey team, watches to see where the puck is going during a Feb. 10, 2021 home game against U-Mary.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

Tanner Davis has committed to play hockey at Utah State for the university’s men’s hockey club.

The announcement was made on the Williston State College hockey team’s Twitter page on June 10.

Davis played two seasons for the Tetons as a forward.

In that time he garnered 18 goals and 25 assists for a total of 43 points, according to the Twitter post.

Davis is from Monroeville, Pennsylvania and while at Utah State he will play in the Mountain West Collegiate Hockey League, which falls under ACHA 2.

Tags

Load comments