Sydney Labatte had her hands full this past semester playing two sports at the same time, maintaining A’s and B’s and navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic.
And from the stands it looked like she did it effortlessly.
Labatte, a now rising sophomore at Williston State College, was recruited by volleyball head coach Chelsea Hinck to play volleyball for the Tetons. Originally, she said she wasn’t going to play basketball, but then Bill Triplett got the job as head coach for the women’s team.
“He messaged me like the day he got the job and asked if I wanted to play basketball and I just decided to play both,” she said.
In a normal year, volleyball and basketball are played in different seasons.
Typically there’s some overlap, maybe a few games or practices here and there, but for the most part a dual-sport athlete wouldn’t have to play two sports in the same season.
That wasn’t the case for Labatte her freshmen year at WSC.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, WSC postponed all its fall sports and the start of winter sports (with the exception of hockey) till January 2021.
Yet, regardless of the crossover of the two sports, the balancing of classes, the wearing of masks, the social distancing, the rescheduled games and everything else that trademarked the spring 2021 semester, Labatte still played the two sports she said she loves.
“I was most worried about keeping up with my grades,” Labatte said. “But, I was able to do it pretty easily.”
Labatte said at first playing both sports in the middle of a pandemic was stressful.
She said there were always people watching to make sure COVID-19 guidelines were being followed, which she said was annoying at times but she managed.
“There were definitely times where I was really just tired, but overall being able to play both sports at the same time I think I did pretty well,” she said when asked how she thought she did this last semester. “Being able to (keep up with morning volleyball workouts), and going to practice where some days I had volleyball practice and then basketball practice right after, was tough, but I was able to do it.”
Ultimately, she said she had plenty of motivation to push through, but she mostly thanked her work ethic for getting her through the semester.
“I always had a pretty good work ethic and my parents have always taught me to work hard and put in that extra work,” she said. “I’m always in the gym and lifting and always shooting around. I’d always do passing drills for volleyball with my sister (Haley Labatte, who was also on the volleyball team) and just stuff like that and honestly it wasn’t too hard for me. I was able to do it without being super tired all the time.”
Now, Labatte will return for another year to play on both teams and she’ll be one of the captains on the women’s basketball team.
As a rising sophomore, she said her plans for the fall and her final year at Williston State include playing volleyball, studying sports education management, then readying up for basketball in the winter.
“Hopefully, the seasons are not at the same time,” she said, chuckling.
She also said she hopes to graduate and head to Wahpeton to study dental hygiene. However, when asked about the possibility of playing at a four-year university, Labatte she isn’t sure.
“My parents really want me to go (to a four-year),” she said. “We’ll see what happens.”