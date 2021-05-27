Abigail Tennant, a senior at Ridgeview High School in Jacksonville, Florida, will make her way to Williston this fall and join the Tetons volleyball team.
Head coach Chelsea Hinck first announced that she signed Tennant in mid-February, 2021.
In total, Hinck has signed over 10 new players to the fall 2021 roster. There are also five sophomores that are returning.
Tennant will bring her skillset as a setter and defensive specialist to the team, and in general she said she hopes to be a strong leader on the court.
Here’s a better look at Tennant and how she found her way to Williston State College.
Q: How long have you been playing volleyball? Have you played any other sports? If so, what makes volleyball stand out to you or what makes it your favorite (if it is your favorite sport). What does volleyball mean to you?
A: I have played volleyball since third grade so about 10 years. I also competed in weightlifting for our high school team. Volleyball is definitely my favorite sport because of the energy on the court and how important it is for the team to work together and trust each other. Volleyball means a lot to me. The majority of my closest friends have come from volleyball and the connections that you make on the court are never lost. Volleyball has also taught me a lot about leadership, working with a team and overall it has increased my mental toughness.
Q: Was playing in college a goal for you? When did you realize that this was what you wanted to do?
A: Ever since I first started playing volleyball I wanted to continue at the collegiate level. The older I got the more I wanted to keep playing.
Q: What was your college search like? How did you find WSC and why did you pick it?
A: My search for a college was a little tough because it was hard to find a good balance of a college academically that I was interested in and a good volleyball program that provided a positive environment. (Tetons Head Coach Chelsea Hinck) showed interest in me and when we talked on the phone everything just felt right and my visit to Williston solidified that. Williston was that perfect mix. Their volleyball program encompasses everything that I was looking for and everyone that I met was so nice and inviting. I got to take part in one of the practices and it felt like I had been playing with the girls for years; we just clicked.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish while in Williston? What do you think you can bring to the team? Also, what do you want to study/major in?
A: I think that I will bring to the team a strong work ethic and a positive attitude. I hope to be a strong leader on the court that can overall be there for my teammates. I want to study education so I will be getting my AA while at Williston.
Q: Are you excited to be playing in college? Describe that feeling, because it is a very cool thing to accomplish.
A: I AM SUPER EXCITED. It feels so good to be able to continue playing volleyball, especially on a team like Williston. I was so stressed looking for a college and after I found Williston I have just felt relieved that I have found such a great college and team. I can’t wait to see what we do in the future and I can’t wait for the season to start!