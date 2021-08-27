The Williston State College volleyball team is starting the season off on a good note.

Williston State is 3-2 to start the season after five games, splitting four games at a season-opening tournament and getting a tough conference win.

On Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21, the Lady Tetons played in the McHenry County College tournament in Illinois.

Williston State defeated Elgin Community College 3-0 and Kankakee Community College 2-1, and the Lady Tetons lost games to Illinois Valley Community College and Illinois Central College by scores of 3-2 and 3-0 respectively.

After a few days off, Williston State hosted its home opener on Wednesday, August 25, winning in a tightly-contested five-set match.

Bismarck State College tried to spoil the Lady Tetons’ home opener, coming back from being down two sets to none to force a tie-breaker set.

Williston State opened the game with a terrific run, jumping out to an 11-4 lead, which forced Bismarck State to call a timeout.

The timeout didn’t change much, though, as the Lady Tetons closed out the set on a 14-5 scoring run.

The second set was closer, as Bismarck State took the lead a couple times and kept the score close. Williston State ultimately won the set 25-21.

Bismarck State won the third and fourth sets by 25-18 scores, but Williston State closed out the victory with a 15-13 fifth-set win.

The Lady Tetons won’t be home again until after another neutral tournament.

On Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28, Williston State will play in the Northeast Volleyball Tournament in Norfolk, Nebraska.

After that tournament, Williston State has a bit of a break until September 7, when the team hosts Lake Region State College.

