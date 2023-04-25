The Williston State College softball team hopes to build some momentum after splitting a weekend series against North Dakota State College of Science and Dakota College at Bottineau.
The Lady Tetons started the weekend of games in a doubleheader against North Dakota State College on Saturday. After a hot start from the Wildcats, the Tetons were forced to play catchup for the remainder of the game. Despite a productive day at the plate from catcher Madison Howard, who drove in two runs, the Tetons lost the first game 22-8.
The Tetons quickly forgot about the loss and looked to capitalize on the next game. In a nail-biter, the Wildcats got out to an early 2-0 lead in the second inning before the Tetons tied the game at 2 in the fifth inning. The Wildcats scored a walk-off run to defeat the Tetons 3-2.
The Tetons offense came alive in the following series against Dakota College at Bottineau on Sunday. The Tetons controlled the game early, holding a two-run lead through three innings. After the Ladyjacks tied the score at 2, the Tetons scored two runs in the next inning. The Tetons controlled the rest of the game and won 8-5.
Shortstop Ashlyn Halford and Designated Player Georgia Ballard led the team in RBIs with two a piece. Poppy Carman controlled the game on the mound, pitching a complete game, allowing only three earned runs and totaling three strikeouts on the day.
In Game 2 of the doubleheader, the Tetons continued their impressive scoring output, opening up the game with a run in each of the first three innings. Pitcher Kaleigh Topilko's dominant performance on the mound never let the Ladyjacks find their groove on offense. She struck out nine batters, holding the Ladyjacks scoreless until the last inning. The Tetons won the second game 5-2 to sweep the doubleheader.
Howard had another good day at the plate, recording two RBIs on two doubles. Howard is hitting .333, close to the team average of .330.
Halford has been outstanding for the Tetons this year. She leads the team in every offensive category with a .483 batting average and a .989 slugging percentage, 42 hits, seven home runs, and 31 RBIs.
The Tetons are 9-21, but they look to build momentum from their impressive wins Sunday. The team will play at home in their next matchup against Lake Region State College on Wednesday.