The Lady Tetons play their next game at home against Lake Region State College.

The Williston State College softball team hopes to build some momentum after splitting a weekend series against North Dakota State College of Science and Dakota College at Bottineau. 

The Lady Tetons started the weekend of games in a doubleheader against North Dakota State College on Saturday. After a hot start from the Wildcats, the Tetons were forced to play catchup for the remainder of the game. Despite a productive day at the plate from catcher Madison Howard, who drove in two runs, the Tetons lost the first game 22-8. 



