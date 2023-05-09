The Williston State College softball season has come to an end after the team lost to Dakota County Technical College 11-8 in its fourth game of the double-elimination Region XIII Tournament in Glendive, Montana, on Thursday and Friday. 

The Lady Tetons had a successful tournament run beginning the competition with a 9-7 victory against Bismarck State College. Advancing to the next round, the Tetons faced top-seeded Dawson County and lost 10-1.



