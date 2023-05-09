The Williston State College softball season has come to an end after the team lost to Dakota County Technical College 11-8 in its fourth game of the double-elimination Region XIII Tournament in Glendive, Montana, on Thursday and Friday.
The Lady Tetons had a successful tournament run beginning the competition with a 9-7 victory against Bismarck State College. Advancing to the next round, the Tetons faced top-seeded Dawson County and lost 10-1.
WSC bounced back the following day with a 16-15 victory against Lake Region State College. Ashlyn Halford and Georgia Ballard led the team with eight RBIs in the tournament.
The Lady Tetons' season ended with a 12-30 overall record, an improvement from last year's 5-28 record. Coach Jared Ward said the team put in the extra effort in all places, improving with every practice and game.
"The team attacked this year; they trained more and better than they ever have in their lives. How they handled the demanding schedule alone was impressive. We came in knowing that we had to get better every day to compete, and for the most part, we took advantage of the opportunities we had to train, learn and grow," Ward said.
Being tougher and hanging with teams even when the momentum is on the other side is a huge reason for the seven-game improvement.
"When we play our game, we are a tough team to beat. That was a goal for us this year, be tougher in all aspects. We are getting there, no doubt. There is still work to be done," Ward said.
Competing all around the clock will be the goal going into next year. This will help the team stay focused all season even working out in the offseason.
"A goal for next year is to compete daily. More competition in the training settings, more competition in classroom settings, more competition in the clubhouse. We want to be a group that loves to compete, that seeks our difficult things with an excitement," Ward said.
This will come in many different forms, not just actions taken to the field.
"This will take form in multiple facets, but we want to learn to compete at a high level with the expectation to be excellent in all that we do. To include but not limited to: relationships, learning, problem-solving, service, leadership, the ability to follow great leaders, teaching and training — but above all, love for our team, our community, and strangers," Ward added.
After a disappointing season to end last year, the freshmen on that team turned into leaders this year for their sophomore year, being the source of leadership for the new freshmen when things go wrong over the course of a long season, reminding them to stay focused and stay working.
They are in the batting cages every day, even when games are delayed or canceled, setting a culture going forward with the team. These 10 departures from the team will be a big loss, but the impact they made on the team will carry on for seasons to come.
Sophomores shortstop Ashlyn Halford and center fielder Allison Nyquist were both nominated for All-Conference Teams. Halford led the team with a .461 batting average in 128 at-bats as well as leading the team in RBIs with 41 — 18 more than the second-most. She also hit a team-leading 11 home runs. Nyquist had a great year as well with a .369 batting average and led the team with 18 stolen bases.
"The sophomores are made up of 10 very unique personalities, young women with different approaches to how they go about their business and the game in general," Ward said. "What they did best was show the freshmen that a team is made up of all different skill sets and strengths. When I look at this group of sophomores, I do laugh a bit inside at how different they are from each other. It is amazing when you get to know them, how different they all are.
"With all these differences, they model what it means to be dedicated to a group goal and what it means to give what you can and take what you need. They are a great group of young women, and our coaching staff will miss this group. They are going to lead incredible lives. We are honored to be a part of their stories."
The program has a lot of young talent that will be getting another year of development for next year. Pitcher Kaleigh Topilko was also nominated for All-Conference Team. Catcher Georgia Ballard has also been solid at the plate for the team this season. Ballard was the second leader on the team with 23 RBIs.