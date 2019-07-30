Williston State College has named Jason Herbers as its new athletic director.
Herbers, 43, replaces former Tetons athletic director Dan Artemenko, who vacated the position on June 28. Herbers begins his new role with the Tetons program on Aug. 19.
Herbers holds bachelor’s degree in sports management from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and a master’s degree in sports administration from Eastern Washington University. Herbers will be leaving his current position as a development officer for the College of Liberal Arts and Education at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
The Wisconsin native told the Williston Herald that the opportunity to get back involved with collegiate athletics was an opportunity he could not pass up.
“I have an immense passion for sports and athletics, and from everything I see, the Tetons program is definitely on the rise,” Herbers said. “There is a lot of opportunity for growth here, Williston State has a great staff, and I’m super excited to get started. I want to do my best to make sure our student-athletes have a great experience here, and I will support them in any way I can.”
Prior to his current role at Wisconsin-Platteville, Herbers was the athletic director for three years at the University of Minnesota Morris, a Division III school, and the associate athletic director at Division II Dixie State University, located in St. George, Utah for five years.
Herbers says one of his main goals at WSC is to enhance the revenue stream for the Tetons athletic program.
“I want to have a strategic plan in place to maximize our revenue, whether that comes from boosters, sponsors, fundraising efforts or otherwise,” he said. “I’m looking forward to being a part of this rapidly growing community.”
Meanwhile, Williston State College president John Miller expressed his excitement with the new hire. “I think Jason is going to do a great job, he really sold himself well when he talked to everybody during his campus visit, and we are excited about the future of Teton athletics,” Miller told the Williston Herald.