WSC baseball 23

The Williston State College baseball team is 23-11 and on a six-game winning streak. 

 Williston State College

Williston State College baseball team is now 12 games over .500, sitting at 23-11 after their series sweeps against North Dakota State College of Science and Dakota College at Bottineau on Saturday and Sunday.

The four wins extended the Tetons' winning streak to six games following a losing skid of three games. In those three games, the Tetons gave up 28 runs to Bismarck College and Lake Region State College while only scoring 14 of their own.



