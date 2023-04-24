Williston State College baseball team is now 12 games over .500, sitting at 23-11 after their series sweeps against North Dakota State College of Science and Dakota College at Bottineau on Saturday and Sunday.
The four wins extended the Tetons' winning streak to six games following a losing skid of three games. In those three games, the Tetons gave up 28 runs to Bismarck College and Lake Region State College while only scoring 14 of their own.
The Tetons defense during this win streak has put pressure on the opposing offense. In the six-game winning steak, the Tetons have scored 64 runs and have allowed just 13 runs.
Chris Shopbell, an outfielder for the Tetons, was named the MonDak Player of the Week for the week of April 10-14. Has continued his impressive offensive output driving in nine runs during the win streak. His batting average sits at .377 with a .702 slugging percentage. Shopbell has nine home runs and 39 runs batted in.
Second basement Jack Mcqueen has had monster games at the plate, recording 12 RBIs in the six games. Mcqueen is leading the team with a batting average of .385.
The Tetons as a team have batting average of .293. Pitching has been strong for the Tetons this season. Starters Brody Forono (4-1), Rylan Penner (3-1), Dan Conway (3-2), Jack Hermansen (3-0), Kameron Bartholomew (4-1), and Kody Butt (2-1), control the games on the mound, holding opposing batters to a .239 batting average.
The Tetons' next game is against Lake Region State College at home on Wednesday.