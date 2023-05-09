WSC Baseball 23

Alex Betancourt rounds first base in a game against Lake Region State College.

 Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald

Williston State College is advancing to the Region XIII Tournament in Miles City, Montana, after sweeping Dawson County in a weekend series on Saturday at home at Ardean Aafedt Stadium.

The Tetons beat the Buccaneers 10-2 and 8-4. Chris Shopbell and Alex Betancourt led the team with two RBIs in Game 1. Shopbell also had three hits in four at-bats for the Tetons. Jalen Denton knocked in three runs on three hits in Game 2. Betancourt had two RBIs, and Shopbell had one in the second game.



