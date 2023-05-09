Williston State College is advancing to the Region XIII Tournament in Miles City, Montana, after sweeping Dawson County in a weekend series on Saturday at home at Ardean Aafedt Stadium.
The Tetons beat the Buccaneers 10-2 and 8-4. Chris Shopbell and Alex Betancourt led the team with two RBIs in Game 1. Shopbell also had three hits in four at-bats for the Tetons. Jalen Denton knocked in three runs on three hits in Game 2. Betancourt had two RBIs, and Shopbell had one in the second game.
Pitching was a strong point in both of the games for the Tetons. In the 10-2 victory, pitcher Brody Forono gave up two early runs off a home run in the second inning but controlled the mound the rest of the game, never giving up another run. In the 8-4 victory, Kameron Bartholomew earned his seventh win of the season. Pitching 6⅔ innings, Bartholomew let the Tetons offense roll with no pressure, allowing only four earned runs and striking out three.
The Tetons finished their impressive regular season with a 30-14 record overall and 16-8 in the conference. The team's bats were hot all season, hitting .292 with a .412 on-base percentage.
Williston State College will enter the tournament as the fourth seed and will play No. 1 seed Miles City Community College on Friday.