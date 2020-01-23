The Williston State College Tetons will start the 2020 baseball season in late February with a series of non-conference games in Colorado. WSC will welcome a new head coach – Mason Przybilla – and a new coaching staff, but will return several players from the 2019 squad.
“The fall was a time we used to assess where we were as a team,” said Przybilla. “We were able to gather a lot of information on our players both statistically and some ideas on how to coach them each individually.”
The first-year Tetons’ head coach once played for WSC, and later at Mayville State. Most recently, Przybilla coached the Williston 15’s of the Babe Ruth League in the summer of 2019, leading the club to an overall record of 9-13-1, which included a 13-10 victory over the Kansas state champion Liberal Rattlers during the Midwest Regional Baseball Tournament on July 27.
Przybilla states he is excited for the opportunity to return to the Teton family and begin the process of rebuilding the baseball program.
“I know the 2019 season did not go as planned and we have a lot of the older guys feel like they have unfinished business from last year. We have a very veteran group this year,” the head coach says. “We are expecting to start six sophomores in the field and a few more will see significant time on the mount. The January workouts for the program have largely reflected the team’s focus on improvement and getting quick.”
The expectations of the team going forward has a large impact from the past, according to Przybilla.
“This program has a rich history of championships,” he added. “As a collective group, we expect nothing less than to compete at the top of the conference. The focus for this group is on preparation, and we are preparing each day.”