Tyler Liffrig, a 2006 Williston High School graduate, had the opportunity to ref in the NCAA hockey Frozen Four championship game.
Liffrig, who has been interested in officiating since a young child, gained his passion when he would tag along with his dad to the basketball games his dad officiated.
"My reffing journey started when I was just a little kid," Liffrig said. "Chasing my dad around when he was refereeing basketball, and I was just getting dragged along to these small-town gyms. I got into hockey officiating when I was 14, doing youth-level sports games, and then I came to college down in Bismarck and continued to ref youth games on the weekends."
After refereeing youth hockey, Liffrig got some advice that he should attend camps to progress his officiating career.
"I did that, and from there I got into junior hockey and traveled basically all over the country. Then when the NCHC (National Collegiate Hockey Conference) was formed, I was really lucky. It was the tail end of my junior hockey career, and I worked in front of the right people and to where I applied and got hired, and I have been with the NCHC and NCAA hockey for 10 years," Liffrig said.
Having the experience of officiating in three NCAA tournaments, getting the referee job for the championship game requires some luck. The NCAA has a rule that you cannot officiate a game that includes a team from your league. Therefore, if an NCHC team made the championship, he would not have been able to officiate the game.
"I got the call to go to Bridgeport, Connecticut, for the regionals tournament and then from there, following all the other tournaments, we saw that there wasn’t going to be any other NCHC teams in the Frozen Four. So that gave us the opportunity to get called down to Tampa Bay and sit around and wait until we finally got the call.
"Luckily the other two crews that were there, one was from Hockey East, and the other was from the ECAC (Eastern College Athletic Conference), and they both had teams there, so we thought we might get the title game, and we did." Liffrig said. "There is a lot of luck that goes into it, getting into the postseason tournament and making a deep run like we did this year."
Officiating a postseason game can bring a lot of pressure, but Liffrig has been working with his crew all season. So when they got the call, the crew knew their standard and how they were going to officiate the game.
"We have a standard; we work with the same guys throughout the year, so we know the game that we are going to call, and we just let the kids react to that. In postseason, we mostly try and let the kids play for the most part at that time of the year to where you don’t have to worry about any mouths; you don’t have to worry about stuff after the whistle. They are just out there playing hockey," Liffrig said.
The years of experience that Liffrig had and the hard work he put in helped him gain the opportunity to call the biggest game in college hockey. But now one might wonder what is next for Liffrig?
Officiating is such a passion of his that officiating these big games is a weekend hobby. Liffrig has a family of five that is growing older, and he has a business to run that might force him to step away from NCAA in the future, but his passion will never take him away from officiating.
"You go into college hockey toward the tail end of your career. Being where I’m at now, I got a wife and three kids. I got a business. This is a hobby. It’s just really fun to stick around the game. Once my kids start getting busier, then college hockey will probably have to go. But I will always officiate locally and high school hockey to give back to the hockey community however I can," Liffrig said.
The officiating community sticks together. The huge support that he receives not only from his family during this journey but from the officiating community from Williston to the NCAA has made his officiating career something special.
"The hockey community is really a tight-knit group; the comradery in hockey officials is really tight. It's really fun to work with guys from all over the country. They have all been on different paths to where we are now," Liffrig said.
"I can’t do this without a good support system, with a wife that will stay home with three kids. She knows how much I love it. They come along now cause my kids are at the age where they enjoy it. Williston is a really rich officials community across all sports, and they have all impacted my journey in one way or another, and that started with chasing my dad around."