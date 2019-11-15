FARGO — It was only Tuesday and tight end Ben Ellefson had yet to figure out what he was going to talk about to the Bison players when it was his turn to address the team. All 14 seniors were given an opportunity at practice during the week as part of Senior Day on Saturday when North Dakota State hosts the University of South Dakota.
Running back Ty Brooks was going to talk about whatever came into his mind that minute. Ellefson said he may have to revert to a freshman speech class.
“I gotta go back and do Comm 110 again,” he said of a communications class. “I’ll probably talk about embracing the opportunity over four, five years and it goes by really quick. Just making sure everybody doesn’t take it for granted.”
Ellefson has been one of the most influential of the 14 seniors. Earlier this year, he was named to the Allstate Good Works Team for his efforts in the classroom and community involvement.
He was highly recruited and a major target for former head coach Chris Klieman out of Hawley, Minnesota. He pretty much did it all for the Nuggets in football and basketball leaving as a first team all-state pick in football and the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
He was a part of three FCS national championship teams in his first four years at NDSU and has been a major part of the team’s 10-0 start heading into the Coyote game.
It was four years ago when he was a true freshman listening to Carson Wentz give his senior week speech to the team. He lists Wentz, Chase Morlock and Easton Stick as three of his favorite speeches.
“They all had a lot of good advice for us,” Ellefson said. “Just taking bits and pieces of it and thinking throughout the week what I want to say to these young guys. I’m just glad to be a part of it.”
Nielson, Entz go back to Wartburg
The matchup with USD represents the first time Coyote head coach Bob Nielson will face one of his former players, Matt Entz, as the NDSU head coach. Entz played for Nielson at Wartburg College in Iowa.
Nielson was the head coach at Wartburg from 1991-95.
“I’ve had the chance to coach a lot of players over the years and Matt is one of those guys who really stands out,” Neilson told Midco’s Jay Elsen this week. “He’s a high quality person, a guy very passionate about the profession of coaching.”
Nielson said Entz asked him for some advice after Klieman was named the head coach at Kansas State. Entz was named the head Bison coach a short time later.
“They have a system there, a system they’ve recruited to,” Nielson said. “A lot of foundations in their system are the same. It’s still the same North Dakota State team.”
Nielson said a key for his team on offense will be to get positive yardage on first and second down and avoid tough third-down situations.
“You have to find ways to not get behind the sticks,” he said of avoiding negative yardage, “because if you get into third-and-long situations, they’re a very difficult team to deal with.”
The Coyotes are one of three teams in the Missouri Valley Football Conference that plays in a dome stadium, something that Nielson said he hopes helps prepare his team against the Bison. Northern Iowa is the other indoor team.
“We’ll work on that all week,” he said of the noise. “I think playing in an indoor environment helps us a little bit. We’ve been up there, we understand the noise factor and how that works. Our guys will be prepared to execute in that environment and then you just have to go out there and do it.”
Other news and notes
NDSU’s 14 seniors will carry a 64-5 overall record including 39-3 at the Fargodome into Saturday’s Senior Day. They’ve been a part of four Missouri Valley regular season titles and are 14-1 in the FCS playoffs.
NDSU quarterback Trey Lance’s 21 touchdown passes are the fifth-most in NDSU single-season history. Brock Jensen has the record of 34 set in 2013.
Entz is the fourth head coach in the Missouri Valley to win at least 10 games in his first season joining Klieman (15-1 in 2014), Youngstown State’s Jim Tressel (13-2 in 1997) and Northern Iowa’s Mark Farley (11-3 in 2001).
USD quarterback Austin Simmons needs 79 yards passing to move into second place on the all-time Coyote career chart. Simmons has 6,162.
The Coyotes have gotten their ground game going as of late averaging 266 yards and 5.8 yards per carry in the last three games. Running back Kai Henry has 391 yards in those three games.