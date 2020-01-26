Here is a recap of all the local sports action that took place on Saturday, Jan. 25.
- In men's hockey, the Williston State College Tetons were defeated at home by the Providence Argonauts, 5-1.
- In boys hockey, Williston High School was also beaten at home by the Jamestown Bluejays, 6-2.
- In girls hockey, WHS was beaten 6-0 by visiting Grand Forks.
- In wrestling, the Williston Coyotes won three of their four matches at the Fargo Metro Duals, which took place on Jan. 24 and 25.
- In boys basketball on Friday, Jan. 24, the WHS Coyotes earned a road victory against Turtle Mountain Community, 87-68.