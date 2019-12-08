In local men's hockey, the Williston State College Tetons recorded a two-game sweep of the Eastern Washington Eagles. On Friday, Dec. 6, the Tetons won 8-0, and followed that performance up with a 7-2 victory over the Eagles on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Heading into their Dec. 8 contest against Jamestown, the Tetons own a season mark of 4-11. In college basketball on Dec. 7, the Tetons men's team was defeated on the road by Indian Hills Community College, 93-73. Meanwhile, the Tetons women's team was beaten by Salt Lake CC on Saturday, 95-61.
In other local sports news, the Williston Coyotes girls basketball team opened their 2019-2020 season with a 58-50 defeat at Watford City on Dec. 7. For more local sports news, please see the Dec. 10 edition of the Williston Herald.