Williston State College sophomore Kira Kristjanson will continue her college volleyball career at North Carolina Wesleyan University starting in the fall 2021 semester.
Kristjanson has been on the WSC volleyball team for two years, and head coach Chelsea Hinck said in a May 11 email that the team is excited to see where NCWU takes her.
However, despite losing Kristjanson as a valued player, the Lady Tetons have welcomed several new players to the fall 2021 roster.
And volleyball isn’t the only team with new recruits.
On May 11 the hockey team announced on their Twitter page the addition of a new player—Cianan Briscoe.
Briscoe is from Victoria, British Columbia and will join the Tetons as a defenseman.
More information about new WSC recruits will be published as soon as it becomes available.