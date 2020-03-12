USA Curling has postponed the USA Curling College Championship, scheduled for March 13-15 in Fargo, over concerns about the COVID-19 virus.
“It is with great regret that are postponing this event, but the decision comes after consulting with public health guidelines as well as our sport’s leaders,” said Gordon Maclean, chair of USCA’s College Curling Committee. “Obviously this is a great disappointment for those seniors who are ending their college curling careers, but the health and safety of our athletes is our top priority.”
Maclean noted that organizers are considering rescheduling the event next October. Details regarding the exact dates and player eligibility will need to be worked out over the summer.