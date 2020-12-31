The University of North Dakota’s women’s basketball team will open Summit League play with home games against Kansas City on Saturday, Jan. 2 and Sunday, Jan. 3.
With the conference openers here, these are the things to keep in mind as the team starts conference play.
The Fighting Hawks come into the conference openers off some good defensive games. North Dakota held North Dakota State to 61 points, and North Dakota held Toledo to 64 points. North Dakota also held North Dakota State to 0-of-16 from the floor in the first quarter, which hasn’t happened since before the 2006-2007 according to the university’s athletics department.
North Dakota has some good recent history when it comes to conference openers. The Fighting Hawks are 2-0 in Summit League openers in recent history, and they are 4-0 in their first two league games since joining the Summit League.
One slight variation to those records from recent years is that while the team has that history backing their conference opener, the team does not have any prior experience against Kansas City, as the opener will be the first time the two teams have met.
Juliet Gordon is coming off her first collegiate double-double in which she scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against Toledo. To go off that, North Dakota is doing well rebounding of late, averaging 44.5 rebounds per game in its last two games.
Despite the 0-6 start for the Fighting Hawks, they have played some good competition; three of their losses have come against teams who received votes, are ranked or were ranked in the Mid-Major Top 25 Poll (Montana State, North Dakota State and Toledo), according to North Dakota’s athletics.
In the preseason Summit League coaches poll, North Dakota was picked to finish eighth.
Saturday’s game between North Dakota and Kansas City will start at 1 p.m., and Sunday’s game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. as well.