The University of North Dakota women’s basketball team fell to Marquette 90-82 during the season opener on Sunday, Nov. 29 at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.
Yet, despite the loss, the Fighting Hawks still managed to catch up to the Golden Eagles, closing what was a 19-point deficit in the second half of game play.
Additionally, only eight UND players participated in the contest.
“We had some challenges right from the get-go and we definitely had some things we had to be adaptable with,” said head coach Mallory Bernhard in the postgame press-conference describing the unique atmosphere with no fans and a limited roster. “But I’m going to be honest, I’m really proud of the way our team responded to these things. They’ve been resilient through all the things we’ve gone through so far.”
The Fighting Hawks and Golden Eagles shot over 45-percent in the season-opener with UND hitting 12-of-24 shots behind the three-point arc.
Five Fighting Hawks reached double figures, paced by Julia Fleecs’ game-high 23 points.
Jaclyn Jarnot tallied her fourth career double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds while Mikayla Reinke and Maggie Manson both recorded career-highs with 13 and 17 points, respectively.
During game play, Marquette closed the opening quarter with a 24-15 lead and built a 15 point edge in the final four minutes of the first half.
But a 10-3 run by UND in that span lifted the Fighting Hawks to within eight points through 20 minutes, 48-40.
Then, Manson’s three-pointers at the 2:37 and 2:03 marks forced MU to use a timeout to parry the UND offensive comeback.
Fleecs scored 16 points in the opening half, including 11 in the first quarter. Marquette showed impressive versatility as eight of its players scored in the first half, led by Selena Lott’s 12.
While the Golden Eagles controlled the tempo at the start of the second half to gain its 19-point advantage, UND continued to match their scoring efforts in the remaining 6:36 of the third quarter.
The Fighting Hawks made their final push in the fourth, outscoring Marquette 28-19 and capping it off with a 9-0 run in the final minutes.
The University of North Dakota will return to action next weekend in Big Sky country to take on Montana State and Montana on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7, respectively.
*The game information was provided by a press release sent from the North Dakota Fighting Hawks Athletic Department.