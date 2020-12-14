The University of North Dakota’s women’s basketball team got some tough but good experience against a Big Ten team in a loss on Sunday, Dec. 13.
North Dakota fell 80-60 to Wisconsin on the road, dropping to 0-4 on the early season, while Wisconsin improved to 2-2.
It was a game that North Dakota did not have a whole lot of time to prepare for, but the team still played a good game against a bigger opponent.
The game between the two schools was finalized just two days before tipoff, but both teams seemingly were prepared enough to battle against each other.
North Dakota held its own in the paint, scoring just four fewer points inside than Wisconsin (28-24), and the Fighting Hawks had more fast break points (13) than Wisconsin did (10). Both teams finished the game with six second chance points each.
Melissa Leet, who went to high school in Wisconsin, led the Fighting Hawks in the contest with a season-high 13 points.
At the end of the first quarter, the teams looked pretty even, and North Dakota finished the first behind only two points.
After coming close to end the first quarter, though, Wisconsin buried North Dakota with a 8-0 run to start the second quarter, forcing a North Dakota timeout.
The Fighting Hawks clawed back to within five, but Wisconsin carried a 41-30 lead into halftime.
North Dakota went cold from the floor in the third quarter, and Wisconsin’s shots were falling, putting North Dakota in a 29-point hole in the third quarter.
The Fighting Hawks kept pushing to make a comeback in the fourth quarter, but they could not get anywhere against the Badgers’ lead.
The next game for North Dakota is Wednesday night, when the Fighting Hawks take on North Dakota State on the road.