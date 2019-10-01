GRAND FORKS — University of North Dakota football coach Bubba Schweigert didn’t hesitate Monday afternoon, Sept. 30, to name Nate Ketteringham as his starting quarterback for Saturday’s homecoming matchup with UC Davis at the Alerus Center.
Schweigert, however, does want to see better consistency from his fifth-year senior, who threw three interceptions and was involved in three fumbles during the Fighting Hawks’ 35-20 loss to Eastern Washington last Saturday in windy, snowy conditions in Cheney, Wash.
Ketteringham, playing in his first game since a Week 1 injury against Drake, was also sacked five times. In the last four full games Ketteringham has played, he’s been sacked 19 times.
To compare, in the two and a half games played without Ketteringham this year, UND’s other quarterbacks were sacked twice (Andrew Zimmerman once against North Dakota State, Tommy Schuster once against Sam Houston State).
“We want to see Nate play more consistently,” Schweigert said. “He made some really good throws under some tough conditions. We need to see that at a consistent level, making the reads and going through his progression and moving away from pressure a little bit. We want to see him take a step forward and learn from Saturday. You have to learn from mistakes and move forward.”
Schweigert said Ketteringham, who transferred to UND in 2016 after two seasons at Sacramento State, took the snaps with the No. 1 offense Monday morning at practice. His backup on the team’s depth chart is true freshman Tommy Schuster, who had a strong showing in UND’s win over Sam Houston State in Week 3.
The other primary option at quarterback — senior Andrew Zimmerman who was injured in the first quarter against Sam Houston —remains sidelined with an ankle injury. He’s considered week-to-week.
“We need him to play more consistent and play like he’s capable of playing,” Schweigert said. “The conditions played into it a little bit. The ball was slick. He hadn’t played for a while and that can happen ... We have to take care of it better.”
Ketteringham finished 19-for-43 for 211 yards. UND’s 45 pass attempts as a team were the most in the program since Oct. 25, 2014, at Southern Utah (46).
“I think it’s just what the game called for at the time,” said Schweigert, who also pointed out some of UND’s fly sweeps are considered passes in official stats and can skew those numbers. “It got to a point, where we felt we had to do that. We ran it effectively better in the second half. That’s going to help us. Our guys played physical, and we were able to drive the ball in the third quarter.”
Interceptions have been an issue for Ketteringham in his time at UND. After starting his career in Grand Forks with three straight games without a pick, he’s had at least one interception in all nine of his next full games (he didn’t throw any picks against Drake before his injury).
UND wide receiver Travis Toivonen was asked Monday if he saw rust in Ketteringham’s showing Saturday.
“Nate has played a lot of football and started four years,” Toivonen said. “I don’t think it’s that. I think it’s a combination of little things that kind of built up.”