GRAND FORKS — The University of North Dakota football program’s 3-4 defense has a reputation dating back decades for stopping the run.
Through four weeks of the 2019 FCS season, however, the Fighting Hawks sit at No. 1 in the country in a bit of a surprising category.
No team in the nation has surrendered fewer passing yards. On average, UND is giving up 111.7 yards per game — more than 11 yards per game fewer than anybody else. That’s despite one of UND’s opponents being pass-heavy Sam Houston State.
Drake’s Ian Corwin passed for 55 yards on 8-for-20 passing, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance threw for 162 yards on 11-for-15 passing and Sam Houston State’s Eric Schmid and Ty Brock combined to go 17-for-36 for 118 yards.
“I think our guys are playing the ball well, and I think we’re pressuring the quarterback,” UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. “I really like our defensive staff and the game plan that has been put together. Our guys are executing at a pretty good level. That needs to continue because we face an opponent who can run the football well, too. We can’t lose that fact. Then you add the quarterback in the run game, and it makes it difficult to defend the pass when they’re so explosive on the edges.”
UND (2-1, ranked No. 25 in the FCS coaches poll) faces Eastern Washington (1-3, ranked No. 21 in both the coaches and media poll) at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Roos Field in Cheney. The Eagles will present a situation of something having to give, as EWU boasts one of the country’s best passing attacks.
EWU quarterback Eric Barriere leads the nation in passing yards (1,392) and is second in passing touchdowns (13).
“We anticipate them doing what they usually do, and that’s coming out throwing the ball,” UND cornerback Hayden Blubaugh said. “Our goal, like always, is to stop the run and (defensive coordinator Eric) Schmidt puts trust in the DB’s to stop the pass.”
UND’s strong pass defense numbers have come despite playing shorthanded in the secondary. Senior cornerback Evan Holm, an expected standout starter who has seen extensive action every season in the program, hasn’t played in a game this year and was removed from the two-deep depth chart this week.
Starting safety Leonard Nelson IV has also missed time with an injury and isn’t included in this week’s depth chart.
The Fighting Hawks’ pass defense has been boosted by their pass rush. UND is third in the nation in sacks per game at 4.0.
Jaxson Turner, a junior outside linebacker, has 4.5 sacks through three games, an average that’s tied for fourth in the FCS and No. 1 among linebackers.
This won’t be the first time UND’s defense has seen Barriere. In the last game of the 2017 season, EWU was forced to use Barriere in Grand Forks after star quarterback Gage Gubrud was suspended following an arrest.
In the 21-14 win over UND, Barriere, who was a freshman making his first career start, was 13-for-23 for 130 yards and a touchdown. He also ran 15 times for 55 yards.
Despite UND’s success against a spread, hurry-up offense like Sam Houston State two weeks ago, Schweigert stressed the Eagles’ offensive attack is a different animal.
“We hope there’s some carry over in the pace of the game, but we feel Eastern’s run game is much more complex and diverse,” Schweigert said.