The University of North Dakota released the 2022 home football game times, promotional schedule and ticket information for its five-game home slate at the Alerus Center on Friday.
The home schedule features three home contests against opponents who reached the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs last season, including South Dakota State who reached the 2021 FCS Semifinals.The Fighting Hawks will begin its 2022 home schedule with the Potato Bowl on Sept. 10 against Northern Iowa.
Kickoff of the Potato Bowl is set for 3 p.m. and it will be the first time the two programs have met in Grand Forks since Oct. 2, 1976.Three weeks later, North Dakota will return to the Alerus Center to host Missouri State on Oct. 1 at Noon.
The Bears are one of three programs on UND’s home schedule that qualified for the FCS Playoffs in 2021.
On Oct. 22, the Fighting Hawks will #SetTheExpectation as North Dakota takes on South Dakota State at 3 p.m. The Jackrabbits finished 2021 in the FCS Playoff Semifinal and will likely be one of the favorites for the Missouri Valley Football Championship heading into the season.The following weekend, UND will play its lone home non-conference game against Abilene Christian with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m.
It will mark the first time the Fighting Hawks and Wildcats have ever met on the gridiron, with UND holding a 10-6 record all-time against opponents from the WAC.
North Dakota will close its 2022 home slate on Senior Day against South Dakota on Nov. 12.
The Coyotes will be the third 2021 FCS Playoff qualifier to visit the Alerus Center in 2022. Kickoff for the annual Military Appreciation game is set for Noon.All five of UND’s home games will be available on the Home of Economy Radio Network.As for tickets, new season tickets for the season are available now.