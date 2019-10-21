UND rallies for dramatic road win at Cal Poly
UND defensive back Hayden Blubaugh (12) and linebacker Jaxson Turner (15) swarm Cal Poly's Drew Hernandez in the first half of Saturday's football game at Alex G. Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obispo.

 Owen Main • Cal Poly Athletics

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The scenery at Alex G. Spanos Stadium -- the home of the Cal Poly Mustangs -- can’t be beat on a gorgeous October night in southern California.

With palm trees lining the street just outside the stadium along with a 75-degree temperature at kickoff, the atmosphere is unlike anything the University of North Dakota will see in the future as it fully transitions to the Midwest-based Missouri Valley Football Conference.

The Hawks certainly will have fond memories of what’s likely their final trip to San Luis Obispo after the Hawks rallied for a 30-26 win over Cal Poly on Saturday night, Oct. 19 -- a win that puts the prospects of a winning season back on track.

And it was also the team’s first road win of the season in four tries.

UND, which improved to 4-3, won in dramatic fashion as Nate Ketteringham hit Alex Cloyd on a 39-yard scoring pass with 1:49 to go. UND faced a fourth-and-2 with the game -- and perhaps the season -- on the line. On a play-action pass, Cloyd was wide open 15 yards down field and ran untouched into the end zone.

