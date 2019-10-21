UND rallies for dramatic road win at Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The scenery at Alex G. Spanos Stadium -- the home of the Cal Poly Mustangs -- can’t be beat on a gorgeous October night in southern California.
With palm trees lining the street just outside the stadium along with a 75-degree temperature at kickoff, the atmosphere is unlike anything the University of North Dakota will see in the future as it fully transitions to the Midwest-based Missouri Valley Football Conference.
The Hawks certainly will have fond memories of what’s likely their final trip to San Luis Obispo after the Hawks rallied for a 30-26 win over Cal Poly on Saturday night, Oct. 19 -- a win that puts the prospects of a winning season back on track.
And it was also the team’s first road win of the season in four tries.
UND, which improved to 4-3, won in dramatic fashion as Nate Ketteringham hit Alex Cloyd on a 39-yard scoring pass with 1:49 to go. UND faced a fourth-and-2 with the game -- and perhaps the season -- on the line. On a play-action pass, Cloyd was wide open 15 yards down field and ran untouched into the end zone.