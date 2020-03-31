The University of North Dakota has committed resources to accommodate the growing popularity of eSports.
Newly hired UND eSports coordinator Matthew King has launched a submission form for students to express interest in the upcoming academic semester of eSports activities, which include three separate rosters and support roles for each competitive game.
Thus far, nine students have signed up for Rocket League, four students have signed up for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and three have signed up for League of Legends.
King, 29, comes to UND after working as an eSports head coach at Bay State University, in Boston, Massachusetts. King says the opportunity to continue his work in the eSports field with more resources at a larger university was very appealing.
“I’m very excited to get started because this operation has a lot more power behind it, and the student-led initiative they have at UND has great growth potential,” King told the Williston Herald.
Having semi-professional experience managing and coaching gamers while competing in the popular eSports title League of Legends, part of King’s job description will include the recruitment of more players to fill out varsity rosters for other games such as Madden and NBA 2K. In order to accomplish this, King plans to consult with students, faculty and staff while receiving feedback and also formulating different concepts and ideas.
In the process, the gaming mentor hopes to create a robust, diverse and competitive gaming scene in North Dakota. As a result of a strong gaming community, King aspires to create alternate opportunities previously unavailable to students looking bolster their media skills.
“The main thing right now is to provide a academic structure for our gamers, and give them an experience that is easily transferrable in their chosen field. I want this program to open as many doors as possible for real world opportunities,” the gaming coordinator states. “Not only for the gamers, but I envision media opportunities for broadcast or journalism students who would like to gain experience in covering our tournaments.
By covering these gaming events, it will be very valuable for those students who are looking to build their media portfolio as well.”
While UND’s eSports program does not offer scholarship opportunities at the moment, eSports coaching minors will be available to students either in the fall, or next spring according to King.
Additionally, six-week online League of Legends activity courses worth one credit hour were available to UND students prior to the interruption of studies due to the coronavirus outbreak. Ultimately, King states his long term goal for the program is not only to win competitive tournaments in a variety of gaming titles, but also to create a strong eSports environment within the UND community.
“This is already a multi-billion dollar industry, and I’m looking forward to leading and organizing this initiative. I want as much interface and human interaction as possible,” the UND coordinator continues. “We already have a strong presence on campus, and I think we can make this movement even bigger.”