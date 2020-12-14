The University of North Dakota’s men’s hockey team got back to form and ended a three-game winless streak with a 6-3 victory over Western Michigan on Sunday, Dec. 13.
For the Fighting Hawks, it was a win to show the rest of the league that it is still a contender and a team to watch out for, but for Western Michigan, it was another defeat at the hands of North Dakota.
The victory is the sixth straight for North Dakota over Western Michigan, and with the win, the Fighting Hawks are now 4-2-1 in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference bubble with three games to play, while Western Michigan is 2-4-1.
Riese Gaber scored a pair of goals in the win, which gives him a team-best five goals in the first seven games of the season. Gaber got the team going in the first period, redirecting a Matt Kiersted shot, and North Dakota earned the early edge with its ninth power play goal of the year.
A few minutes later, Gavin Hain scored, which was his second goal of the season, and North Dakota found itself up 2-0.
In the middle stages of the second period, Jacob Bernard-Docker scored his first goal of the year to put the Fighting Hawks up by a commanding 3-0 lead.
Late in the second period, though, Western Michigan broke the shutout and climbed back a little bit to a more manageable 3-1 deficit.
In the third period, the Broncos got closer to the Fighting Hawks’ lead by scoring again, but Gaber put North Dakota back up by two goals with his second of the game.
Later in the third period, Brendan Budy and Jasper Weatherby both scored to seal the game, and the Broncos added their third of the game as well.
Up next for the Fighting Hawks is St. Cloud State, and the two teams will meet Wednesday evening.