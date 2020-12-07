The University of North Dakota men’s hockey team continued its early-season success, with a win over a top-25 ranked team on Sunday, Dec. 6.
North Dakota defeated Western Michigan, who was ranked 17th, in an 8-2 blowout, and the Fighting Hawks jumped out of the gates to bury Western Michigan early.
The Fighting Hawks found the back of the net four times in the first period alone, including three goals that were scored within a time span of one minute and 43 seconds.
Junior forward Gavin Hain opened the scoring in the game, knocking in a rebound at the 6:45 mark. Then, just 49 seconds later, senior forward Grant Mismash scored his first of two goals in the contest, followed under a minute later by a goal from sophomore forward Shane Pinto.
North Dakota kept its foot on the gas after the initial three goals, closing out the first period with a fourth goal when Pinto dove to push a stalled puck at the goalline into the net.
The Western Michigan Broncos already had a tall task ahead of them, to come back from four goals down against the top-ranked team, but they couldn’t chip into the Fighting Hawks’ lead at all and fell behind 7-0 late into the second period.
Western Michigan eventually broke the shutout with a goal late in the second period, and both teams scored once more in the third.
Senior goalie Peter Thome got the win in net in his first start of the season, making 16 saves.
Here are some other notes from the game:
Freshman defenseman Tyler Kleven scored his first career goal.
North Dakota has now won five straight over WMU, outscoring the Broncos 22-6 in that stretch.
Pinto has five career goals against WMU in five career games.
Pinto leads North Dakota with five points this season.
North Dakota gets a rematch with fourth-ranked Denver on Tuesday in a 3:35 p.m. start from Baxter Arena. UND beat the Pioneers, 4-3, in overtime on Friday, Dec. 4.