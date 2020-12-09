Just a week ago, the University of North Dakota men’s hockey team avoided a loss to a good Denver team with an overtime win.
Four days later, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, Denver got its revenge in a similar fashion.
Denver, which was ranked ninth at the time of the game, took down top-ranked North Dakota with a late third period goal to win 3-2.
It was a crazy turn of events in the third period that surrounded the winning goal for Denver, and for a second it looked as though North Dakota was going to escape a problematic situation again and force another overtime game between the two schools.
The game was tied 2-2 heading into the third period, and the chain of events that led to Denver’s goal started with a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct called against North Dakota’s Brendan Budy for boarding.
There was only 6:42 left in the game, so North Dakota had a daunting task to prevent Denver from scoring with a five-minute man advantage.
Relief came the Fighting Hawks’ way, though, in the form of a minor penalty called against Denver midway through the Pioneers’ five-minute power play.
With balance restored on the ice, North Dakota looked like it was going to escape the situation, but with 20 seconds left in the power play, Denver freshman Carter Savoie scored his fifth goal of the season and the eventual game-winning goal.
Adam Scheel took the loss in net for the Fighting Hawks, and Collin Adams and Jordan Kawaguchi each scored for North Dakota. Scheel recorded 26 saves out of 29 shots faced.
Overall, Denver had just three more shots in the game than North Dakota (29 to 26), and Denver had 18 blocks to North Dakota’s 13.
Matt Kiersted and Shane Pinto both recorded two assists in the loss as well.
North Dakota has two games to finish out this week, including a game against unbeaten Minnesota Duluth on Thursday, Dec. 10 and a game against St. Cloud State on Saturday, Dec. 12.