GRAND FORKS — It has been quite a week for the University of North Dakota hockey team.
It won its first series at No. 2 Denver since 2003, earning a victory and a tie while extending the longest unbeaten streak in the country to seven games.
It cracked the top five of national polls for the first time in almost two years.
It announced a destination game in Nashville for next season.
And its game-winning goal-scorer from Saturday night gained national attention for his hilariously unexpected but successful evening.
If UND was ever able to fly under the radar the last two seasons as it narrowly missed the NCAA tournament, those days appear to be over.
“North Dakota is back!!!!!!!!” ESPN’s John Buccigross tweeted Saturday.
UND “put all doubts to rest” that its fast start could be a fluke, College Hockey News wrote.
The resurgence for the Fighting Hawks has been welcome news in Grand Forks, where the team will take a nine-game home winning streak into this weekend’s series against St. Cloud State (7:37 p.m. Friday, 7:07 p.m. Saturday, Ralph Engelstad Arena).
But UND head coach Brad Berry knows how he wants his team to respond to all of the praise and attention.
“Humility and hard work,” Berry said. “Keeping-your-feet-on-the-ground approach. We haven’t won anything yet. We’ve done a good job of focusing on a week-to-week approach. You’re climbing a little bit and growing and building as a team. The biggest thing is making sure you have swagger in your game, but you still have humility as far as the things you need to do on a daily basis.
“That’s where the leadership comes in. Not only the coaching staff, but the players, the Colton Poolmans in the locker room, bringing the levity and making sure we remain true to who we are and what gives us success on a day-to-day basis.”
UND junior forward Grant Mismash has heard some of the talk.
“Obviously, our team has raised some attention here with a good couple wins in Denver,” Mismash said. “I think we’ve just got to stay focused on what we need to do. Our team has got to stay with the little things and keep being consistent. I just don’t think we need to get caught up in all that. We just have to keep playing.”
UND (8-1-2 overall, 3-0-1 NCHC) has just three weekends left before Christmas break.
It hosts two-time defending Penrose Cup champion St. Cloud State this weekend. Then, it goes on the road to play rival Minnesota on Thanksgiving weekend. And it closes the first half of the schedule with a road trip to the raucous Lawson Ice Arena, home of Western Michigan.
“It’s not really about what we’ve done,” said starting goalie Adam Scheel, the NCAA’s second star of the week. “It’s about what we need to do, especially these last three weekends before Christmas.”