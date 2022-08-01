With the 2022 football season less than a month away, the University of North Dakota announced on Monday that single-game tickets will go on sale on Monday, Aug. 15, beginning at 10 a.m.
Single-game tickets can be purchased at https://ticketmaster.com, by visiting the UND Ticket Office at Ralph Engelstad Arena or at the Alerus Center Box Office. Single-game tickets for adults begin at $25 for seats in the end sections and go up to $30 for seats in the middle sections. All ticket prices for youth are $12.
Discounted prices are also available for military members with proof of service with a military I.D. and are available for $5 per contest. The Military Appreciation Game between North Dakota and South Dakota on Nov. 12 will be free for all military members with proof of a military I.D.
Jr. Champions can also purchase tickets throughout the season for $5 with membership card, while student football tickets are free and can be redeemed through a student’s Green and White Account. For more information on student tickets, visit FightingHawks.com/Students.
Football Fan Fest presented by Midco is slated for Thursday, August 25. Fan Fest will take place at the Frederick “Fritz” D. Pollard Jr. Athletic Center and Memorial Stadium and will include Grand Forks Youth Football Clinic from 6-7 p.m. and Football Fan Fest Activities from 7-8 p.m. Fan Fest activities include Jr. Champions registration, promotional items (posters, yard signs, and more), tailgate games and an autograph session. Football Fan Fest is free and open to the public.
The 2022 home slate features three home contests against opponents who reached the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs last season, including South Dakota State, who reached the 2021 FCS Semifinals.
The Fighting Hawks will begin its 2022 home schedule with the Potato Bowl on Sept. 10 against Northern Iowa. The only previous time the two squads met in the Potato Bowl was Sept. 21, 1968. Kickoff of the Potato Bowl is set for 3 p.m. and it will be the first time the two programs have met in Grand Forks since Oct. 2, 1976.
Three weeks later, North Dakota will return to the Alerus Center to host Missouri State on Oct. 1 at Noon. The Bears are one of three programs on UND’s home schedule that qualified for the FCS Playoffs in 2021. Activities will be plentiful with it being both Homecoming and Hall of Fame weekend.
On Oct. 22, the Fighting Hawks will #SetTheExpectation as North Dakota takes on South Dakota State at 3 p.m. The Jackrabbits finished 2021 in the FCS Playoff Semifinal and will likely be one of the favorites for the Missouri Valley Football Championship heading into the season.
The following weekend, UND will play its lone home non-conference game against Abilene Christian with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. It will mark the first time the Fighting Hawks and Wildcats have ever met on the gridiron, with UND holding a 10-6 record all-time against opponents from the WAC. The weekend festivities will include Youth Day. Stay tuned for more Youth Day information!
North Dakota will close its 2022 home slate on Senior Day against South Dakota on Nov. 12. The Coyotes will be the third 2021 FCS Playoff qualifier to visit the Alerus Center in 2022. Kickoff for the annual Military Appreciation game is set for Noon.
All UND home games will be available on ESPN+. Additional radio and television broadcast information will be released soon.
Season tickets for the 2022 North Dakota football season continue to be available and are ready for purchase online here or by contacting the Ralph Engelstad Arena Box Office at 701-777-4689. Football season tickets range from $110-125.