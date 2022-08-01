UND LOGO
University of North Dakota

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

With the 2022 football season less than a month away, the University of North Dakota announced on Monday that single-game tickets will go on sale on Monday, Aug. 15, beginning at 10 a.m.

Single-game tickets can be purchased at https://ticketmaster.com, by visiting the UND Ticket Office at Ralph Engelstad Arena or at the Alerus Center Box Office. Single-game tickets for adults begin at $25 for seats in the end sections and go up to $30 for seats in the middle sections. All ticket prices for youth are $12.



Tags

Load comments